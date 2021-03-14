Council’s ten-year cultural plan revealed

Other priority projects identified in the Community and Cultural Facilities Plan 2021-2031 include the expansion of the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

Other priority projects identified in the Community and Cultural Facilities Plan 2021-2031 include the expansion of the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

A plan to guide decision-making on community and cultural facilities for the next 10 years has been adopted by Coffs Harbour City Council.

A number of priority projects have been identified including a Coffs Harbour Entertainment Venue.

An independent report has previously identified that a growing regional city like Coffs Harbour should have a theatre of approximately 600 to 1,000 capacity while also retaining the Jetty Memorial Theatre.

The fit-for-purpose centre would take approximately six years and cost between $50m to $60m in 2019 figures.

One of the criticisms of Council’s Cultural and Civic Space in Gordon Street is that it won’t house an entertainment centre.

Investigations into a performing arts space have been ongoing since 2015.

RELATED:

COVID delays Council‘s progress on entertainment centre

Findings on council’s performance venue proposal



Other priority projects identified in the Community and Cultural Facilities Plan 2021-2031 include the expansion of the Jetty Memorial Theatre to include a multipurpose and rehearsal space.

Council’s Group Leader Community and Cultural Services Sian Nivison says the plan aims to give people equitable access to community gathering places and suitable spaces where they can enjoy creative programs and activities that enhance connections.

“We have a range of community and cultural facilities – such as libraries, art galleries and community centres, to rural halls and an indoor theatre venue,” Ms Nivison said.

Other priority projects highlighted for enhancement or development over the next 10 years include:

- A Cultural Collections facility;

- A Moonee Community Hub;

- a Coffs Harbour Entertainment Venue;

- the Ayrshire Park community meeting space;

- expansion of the Branch Library network; and

- a Youth Services and Recreation Hub feasibility project.

The draft document was on public exhibition from November 16 to December 16 last year and received 28 submissions.

One of the priority projects highlighted in the plan is a Moonee Community Hub.

Over the next 10 years, the Coffs Harbour Region is projected to grow by around 11,000 residents. Community and cultural facility planning is an important part of planning for the city’s growth and development.

“The Community and Cultural Facilities Plan 2021-2031 takes into account existing strategic documents and available community facilities, as well as the needs of our local population and its composition. It has identified opportunities to help develop a future range of spaces for community purposes,” Ms Nivison said.

Funding for the proposed facilities will be sought from Federal and State Government grants, as well as opportunities in future Council budgets.