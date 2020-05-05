Council’s plan for Park Beach is open for submissions

Have your say on the contributions plan now.

Have your say on the contributions plan now.

RESIDENTS are urged to have their say on Coffs Harbour City Council’s revised contributions plan for Park Beach, with the area anticipated to experience a population boom over coming years due to the construction of a $100m retirement village.

The document, which outlines the council’s revised infrastructure costs in response to the large-scale development, is open for submissions until May 27.

Park Beach’s population is expected to increase by at least 616 within the next ten years, and the revised plan has now seen infrastructure costs more than doubled.

Councillors voted unanimously at the recent council meeting to have the plan put on public exhibition.

The retirement village and aged care centre from developers Bachrach Naumburger Group, dubbed Shoreline at Park Beach, is the city’s largest ever privately-funded construction.

An artist’s impression of Shoreline at Park Beach.

Bachrach Naumburger Group is also the developer behind Park Beach Plaza and the Seashells apartment complex.

The Shoreline at Park Beach will consist of luxury, gated seniors’ living including 185 apartments and townhouses, and an aged care facility containing 120 beds.

The current capital cost the council has allocated to public infrastructure in Park Beach is around $640,000, however the plan has revised the figure to $1,608,712 in light of the Shoreline development.

Traffic calming measures have been earmarked for Ocean Parade, with an estimated construction timing of 2022-2023 at a cost of $78,772.

An artist’s impression of Shoreline at Park Beach.

Trees, lighting, footpaths, recreation space and an amenities block, with estimated construction timings between 20122-2034, would cost a total $1,185,000.

Another $344,940 in funding has been earmarked for additional parking spaces on Ocean Parade between 2028-2029, and Foster St between 2025-2026.

The revised plan applies to land spanning from Fitzgerald St to the south, Hogbin Dr to the west and Macauley’s Headland to the north, therefore encompassing part of the Coffs Coast Regional Park.

During the council meeting Cr Sally Townley pointed out that the plan had been extended to include part of the Regional Park, and said she intended to oppose this in her submission.

To view the plan or make a submission, click here.