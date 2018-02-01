Councils on the frontline of climate action

BELLINGEN Shire Council has vowed to tackle climate change in its own backyard, joining Australia's largest network of local councils taking climate action.

Bellingen is the newest member of the growing Cities Power Partnership, a network of 70 local governments transforming Australia's energy future, representing over 7.5 million people.

Bellingen Shire Mayor Cr Dominic King said the Climate Council initiative supports councils to take practical and effective steps to bring on clean energy technology, energy efficiency, sustainable transport and other climate solutions to the local area.

"Across Australia, towns and cities are surging ahead with greenhouse gas reduction plans, switching to cleaner energy, building greener, efficient and more resilient communities. I'm pleased to say that Bellingen is playing an important part of this mission,” Cr King said.

Bellingen Shire Council Mayor Dominic King. Frank Redward

"Through the Cities Power Partnership we're joining forces with other local governments to transform the way we use energy in our community.”

He said council projects such as the solar installations at the Bellingen administration building and Raleigh Depot are already showing how renewable energy can be used to power local infrastructure and homes.

Climate councillor and international climate scientist Professor Will Steffen said local governments were emerging as the frontline for tackling climate change in Australia.

"We are pleased to welcome Bellingen Shire Council to the Cities Power Partnership, and congratulate them on rolling up their sleeves to tackle climate change,” Prof. Steffen said.

"Councils have an opportunity to play a crucial role to in reducing Australia's rising greenhouse gas pollution levels.

"Transforming the way cities and towns use energy could make up to 70 per cent of the greenhouse gas emission reductions needed to limit worsening climate change.”

"From floating solar farms to solar bulk buys helping the community combat rising power bills, today's councils are renewable energy powerhouses.”

For more information about the Cities Power Partnership go to climatecouncil.org.au/cpp.