Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Concerns are rife that visitors are littering and defecating at Bellingen's Promised Land, leading to increased water contamination over the holiday seasons.
Concerns are rife that visitors are littering and defecating at Bellingen's Promised Land, leading to increased water contamination over the holiday seasons.
News

Council's bid for tourists to 'respect' swimming holes

Jasmine Minhas
by
3rd Apr 2019 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONCERNS have been rife among some Bellingen Shire residents who said an influx of tourists had been littering and defecating at their iconic waterways over the summer.

Bellingen Shire Council has now taken measures in a bid to alleviate the ongoing issue, installing interpretive signage educating tourists on what constitutes appropriate behaviour when visiting Gleniffer's swimming holes.

The reserves, most commonly known as the Promised Land, have been under significant visitor pressure since the area has become a popular tourist draw card over recent years, according to the council.

The council adopted a plan to protect the environment of the Gleniffer Valley after evidence revealed visitor pressure at the Promised Land exceeds capacity during the peak season over summer, with the trend likely to increase.

During the peak season, the council report states water levels are at their lowest and pollutant and faecal contaminant levels are high.

It says this in combination with increase dust levels from traffic, damage by trampling and rubbish dumping is impacting on the reserves.

The signs have been installed at Broken Bridge, Angel Gabriel Capararo, Arthur Keough and Earl Preston reserves.

"Not only do the signs make a beautiful addition to our reserves, they also play a very important role in educating and dispersing our visitors,” Mayor Dominic King said.

"They aim to raise awareness on how special the natural environment is, give tips on how to protect waterways, and emphasise the importance of respecting private property, as well as how to behave appropriately when visiting the valley.”

The signs also play video content encouraging tourists to visit other swimming spots across the shire.

"The videos will aim to help reduce visitor numbers during peak periods by showcasing alternative locations like Dangar Falls in Dorrigo or our beautiful beaches in Urunga,” Cr King said.

The signs were funded through Destination NSW's 2018 Regional Tourism Fund.

bellingen bellingen shire council gleniffer promised land
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    You snooze, you lose

    premium_icon You snooze, you lose

    News We are doing a little better than last year but it's a case of too little too late

    Have your say on city centre

    premium_icon Have your say on city centre

    News Don't miss your chance to have your say.

    Mum's panic after text from son: 'I'm in lockdown'

    premium_icon Mum's panic after text from son: 'I'm in lockdown'

    Crime Students reportedly hid under desks and in cupboards during incident

    FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Coffs winners and losers revealed

    premium_icon FEDERAL BUDGET 2019: Coffs winners and losers revealed

    Breaking What did we get from ScoMo's first budget as prime minister