Councillors turn tables in push to industrialise land

A plan to industrialise land in North Boambee Valley is still up in the air following a decision by Councillors to turn the tables on the state planning department.

Coffs Harbour City Council would not reveal whether the NSW Department of Planning Industry and Environment has responded to their request for a “detailed justification” as to why the door should not be left open for more industrialisation in North Boambee Valley.

A Council spokesperson confirmed the request for justification had been sent to DPIE and said any response would be reported to council “in due course”.

Parts of the valley have long been identified as having potential to house industry and Coffs Harbour’s lack of industrial space is a key reason several councillors are fighting hard to have it included in a Local Growth Management Strategy.

It’s inclusion is a crucial step on the way to an eventual rezoning.

DPIE gave Chapter 8 of the strategy conditional approval last year after previously advising the North Boambee Valley West Investigation Area should not be included as future employment lands.

The approval was contingent on Council – if they wished to proceed with the North Boambee Valley and South Bonville investigation areas – preparing an amended chapter which demonstrated the two sites suitability for inclusion.

However, that request was ignored by Councillors who opted to instead ask DPIE for their own justification as to why the areas should be eliminated from the plan.

The Biodiversity and Conservation Division of DPIE has already identified several environmental constraints on the land which made it “questionable” to be used for industrial purposes.

Those constraints include the likely need for “substantial” flood mitigation works to counter “undesirable” flood and environmental impacts downstream given the potential amount fill required for industrial development.

The Department of Planning Industry and Environment have been contacted for comment and their response will be printed when it comes to hand.