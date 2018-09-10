Councillors must be brave in new arts centre considerations

WITH planning under way for a new cultural and civic space in the heart of Coffs Harbour, the Friends of the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery is certainly generating discussion on the art and cultural tourism possibilities the multi-million dollar project could generate for the Coffs Coast.

The organisation has pointed to the impact the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) has had in making a bold statement on the arts scene and in generating tourism for Tasmania.

On Friday night, the Friends of the Gallery invited Leigh Carmichael, MONA's original creative director to town for a sell-out fundraising gala that was attended by 150 local business owners, art lovers, educators and community members.

The Friends said the event has helped to fire a new groundswell of support for cultural change in Coffs while discussing the future plans for the Cultural and Civic Space project, which Coffs Harbour City Council endorsed in June.

In the Hobart example, Mona has generated an unprecedented tourism boom for Tasmania, and as a driver of that vision, Leigh had a clear message for Coffs Harbour.

"If you are going to create a Cultural & Civic Space with a new regional gallery, library and museum, you must above all be brave,” Leigh told the audience.

"If you get it right it will inspire confidence and generate growth.

"Above all else, you will create a legacy; that's bigger and more important than economics. It will create a stronger community.

He said the success at Mona is more about bravery than money; challenging established views and taking creative risks.

According to the Friends of the Gallery, that may be advice that politicians may not be ready to hear, with it raised that Coffs Harbour City councillors were notably absent at Friday night's event.

"Not only did we have Leigh who sits on the board of the Australian Council for the Arts, but we also heard from Ben Roche, SCU Vice-Chancellor and Deputy Chair of Regional Arts NSW,” Friends of the Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery's president Heather McKinnon said.

"They are two key funding bodies for the arts and our councillors, about to embark on the biggest-ever funding project for cultural facilities in Coffs Harbour, weren't there to listen.

She said the monthly meeting of Coffs Harbour City Council scheduled for this Thursday will determine whether the next stage of funding for the new cultural space is granted.

"We urge council to continue to be brave and pursue the cultural vision they so clearly identified. We also encourage the community to come along and voice their support."

Friday's fundraiser helped boost the Friends' contribution to building the regional gallery's collection to $10,000 for the year. Furthering the group's ambition to position Coffs as a centre for still life art.