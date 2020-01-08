Councillors called for crisis meeting on water sell-off

Coffs Harbour City Councillors will be called in early from their Christmas break for an extraordinary meeting in relation to the Woolgoolga Dam water sell-off plan.

Coffs Harbour City Councillors will be called in early from their Christmas break for an extraordinary meeting in relation to the Woolgoolga Dam water sell-off plan.

AFTER being told their water sell-off deal to Costa Berries is illegal, Coffs Harbour City Council is pressing on with the plan.

The Advocate understands an extraordinary meeting has been planned for Monday (January 13) at 5pm to look at changing the conditions of council's water access licence for the Woolgoolga Dam which will allow them to sell water to the industry.

The move was foreshadowed by Council's Director Sustainable Infrastructure Mick Raby in an interview with the Advocate yesterday.

"What NRAR have said is that potentially the best way around this is to request a change in use under our licence," Mr Raby said.

Currently council's water access licence for the Woolgoolga Dam states water must be used for 'domestic or stock' purposes.

RELATED:

Councillors learn of water deal via press release

State puts the brakes on water sell-off

Calls for urgent action and inquiry into water deal

MP condemns 'deliberate lies' linking him to water sell-off

The Natural Resources Access Regulator (NRAR) stepped in on Christmas Eve and have ruled the deal was in breach of council's licence.

"NRAR has advised Council that water use must be in line with the category of access licence and approvals, and the region's water sharing plan which designates water from Woolgoolga Dam specifically for town water supply," an NRAR representative said.

"Water from this water source cannot be used for irrigation."

Woolgoolga dam.

While many in the community including the Save Woolgoolga Dam group celebrated NRAR's intervention, some industry groups including Berries Australia praised council for the plan and made accusations of "political game playing".

"Some growers have already had to stop watering their crops. Hundreds of workers have already been laid off with many more to follow if there is no access to water," Berries Australia Chairman Peter McPherson wrote in a letter to the editor.

"It is unfortunate that before this could even occur, local elected officials and members of the community with a long and sustained history of opposing the berry industry, have sought to do everything they can to stop the industry from accessing this much needed water."

The deal has been criticised for a lack of transparency, announced in a Council press release on December 12 which referred to changes in State Government regulations which could potentially make the dam non-compliant.

But critics say this is just the 'Trojan Horse' subterfuge behind the sell-off, with the regulations only coming into force in November last year with council having up to two years to meet any new requirements.