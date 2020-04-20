Councillors say work must stop on cultural centre planning

The Coffs Harbour City Council administration building and council chambers is currently on the market.

THREE Coffs Harbour City councillors have put forward a suggestion calling for planning works to cease on the controversial Cultural and Civic Centre development.

Councillors Keith Rhoades, Tegan Swan and Paul Amos have given notice to this Thursday's council meeting to alter council resolutions relating to the $76.5 million development in Gordon St.

In a motion to Thursday's meeting the councillors state: "That Council, due to the uncertainty of the Australian economy, our local economy and the uncertainty of the future financial needs of our community due to COVID-19 suspend all works on the Cultural and Civic Space Project as well as the sale of Council properties associated with this project."

The rationale given by the three councillors is that: "We now live in a climate of total uncertainty both locally and Australia wide regarding the health, wellbeing and financial security of our communities.

"Our community faces tough times ahead, job losses, health issues, possibly the loss of loved ones and the uncertainty of what may lay ahead.

"We as a nation have never experienced such measures as in place now and the uncertainty of what may lay ahead.

"Council needs to pause this major project until times of financial security of our community is clearer.

"It may be short term, it may be longer. That is the uncertainty of COVID-19. Our community now needs more than ever the financial support of this council," a matter raised in the council business paper states.

The call comes with the current Coffs Harbour City Council administration building listed on the market.

Commercial reality firm Burgess Rawson last month called for expressions of interest.

The sale of the Castle St building and other council-owned properties including Rigby House and the current museum site on Harbour Drive would be used to help fund the new civic and cultural space development, which would include a new council office building, library, museum and gallery.

Up until now the development has not been awarded State or Federal government funding and to proceed would see council borrow some of the funds, despite a strong community campaign against the plans.

Councillors will discuss the proposal to stall the development on Thursday night, in a meeting that is closed to the public due to social distancing restrictions.

The council meeting can be streamed via this link.

