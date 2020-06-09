Councillor to find out fate after code of conduct complaint

A Coffs Harbour City Councillor may face disciplinary action in relation to a code of conduct complaint if it is upheld.

The complaint was made in December last year and was referred to a conduct reviewer.

The resulting investigation report, which includes findings and recommended actions, will be considered by Councillors at their meeting on Thursday.

The report is confidential but Council's code of conduct procedure, which follows the NSW Office of Local Government model, details how such complaints are handled.

If the person who made the complaint against the Councillor is a fellow Councillor, he or she must not participate in the discussion and Council will close its meeting to the public to consider the final investigation report.

Prior to imposing a sanction, the Council must provide the respondent with an opportunity to make a submission to council. A submission may be made orally or in writing.

The respondent is to confine their submission to addressing the investigator's recommendation.

Once the Councillor has made their submission they must absent themselves from the meeting and take no part in any discussion or voting on the matter.

Coffs Harbour Council chambers building.

The report before Councillors is confidential so it does not identify who the complaint has been levelled at.

The only other pending code of conduct complaint the Advocate is aware of is one against Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan.

RELATED: Action lodged against councillor as DA heads to court

During the March 12 Council meeting Cr Swan revealed that action had been taken against her; forcing her to abstain from a vote in relation to development application to expand the restaurant dining areas at Two Tails Winery, Nana Glen.

In November last year Deputy Mayor Tegan Swan requested that the development application go directly before councillors.

Development applications are generally determined under 'delegated authority' by senior staff.

Cr Swan has been contacted for comment in relation to the matter.