Councillor slams ‘pay to pollute’ system for farmers

Council may start charging for recycled water used by farmers despite concerns the water may contributing to pollution in Hearnes Lake.

A Coffs Harbour City Council audit released last year revealed all 34 agricultural users of recycled water were not complying with their water supply agreements, prompting staff last October to recommend introducing a recycled water consumption charge.

Following consultation with stakeholders, on Thursday councillors voted to consider a 20 cent per kilolitre fee from July 1 in the next budget, a figure expected to more than triple by 2024.

Cr Paul Amos was again opposed to the charges, questioning the intention of the scheme when a Southern Cross University report showed Council’s recycled water could be contributing to nitrate contamination in Hearnes Lake.

He said it didn’t make sense to be levying growers when council was responsible for supplying water that is “not up to scratch”.

“I am really against this. It just does not solve the problem and allows us to keep contributing to the problem,” he said.



“It’s creating a ‘pay to pollute’ situation.”

Cr Paul Amos Photo: Tim Jarrett

Demand for recycled water has steadily increased since Council began supplying it in the late 1990s and it’s now used by 59 entities.

Sporting and not-for profit groups will be exempted from the new charges.

Many agricultural users were found to be exceeding their recycled water allocations and Cr Sally Townley said the introduction of fees meant farmers would be “a little more careful” in how they use the resource.

While accepting pollution in Hearnes Lake wouldn’t change whether they introduced the fee or not, Ms Townley said the significance of the new charge was that it provided an income stream for future management of the issue.

Hearnes Lake.

She added it would bring the farmers “to the table” to help develop solutions.

“This is going to help bring Council staff and the users of this product one step closer to addressing the myriad problems of pollution we know we are looking at up there,” she said.



Responding to a question from Cr Amos as to whether the initiative was about stopping pollution in Hearnes Lake or “slowing it down”, Council’s Director of Sustainable Infrastructure, Mick Raby said the report was in part a response to the information provided on the waterway.

However, Mr Raby said the SCU report “does not directly … point the finger at reclaimed water” and there were other potentials sources of the “problematic” nitrate found in both Council’s recycled water and Hearnes Lake.

Nevertheless, council was “applying the precautionary principle” and acting as though the nitrate was coming directly from the reclaimed water.

He said one of key issues Council was addressing with the new fee stemmed from their original audit which found reclaimed water was “essentially” finding its way to the ocean through by the actions of farmers.

Water compliance has been an issue for farmers on the Coffs Coast.

“(Recycled water) would go to a farm, they would leave the tap on, their dam would fill (and) it would overflow straight into the creek and would go straight out (to sea). So an absolute waste.”

However, Mr Raby said the SCU report “does not directly … point the finger at reclaimed water” and that there were other potentials sources of the “problematic” nitrate which was found in both Council’s recycled water and Hearnes Lake.

Nevertheless, council was “applying the precautionary principle” and acting as though the nitrate was coming directly from the reclaimed water.

With Cr Keith Rhodes declaring and interest and leaving the chamber, the motion was tied 3 – 3 with Crs Sally Townley, Tegan Swan and Denise Knight voting for and Crs Paul Amos, George Cecato and Michael Adendorff voting against. The motion was carried on the Mayor’s casting vote.