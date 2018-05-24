Councillor slams Minister for lead-footed driving record

A COFFS Harbour City councillor has raised a few eyebrows after referring to a Minister's list of driving offences and his support for the ongoing funding of the World Rally Championship in Coffs Harbour.

During a debate about the future of the WRC in tonight's council meeting, Cr Sally Townley presented a slideshow revealing the seemingly long list of driving offences committed by State Tourism Minister Adam Marshall.

Minister Marshall oversees the ministry of Destination NSW which has already allocated State Government funding to the WRC in 2019-20.

Cr Townley's presentation revealed a total of 17 speeding offences on the Minister's record.

"What a man to have deciding on whether the rally comes to Coffs Harbour or not,” she said.

Cr Keith Rhoades labelled the presentation as a 'slur on a Minister of the Crown' and accused Cr Townley of wanting to 'shut down events in Coffs Harbour'.

The 33-year-old Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall is known for being the youngest mayor to be elected in NSW, becoming the mayor of Gunnedah in 2008.

His driving record and long queue of speeding fines became public knowledge when he was charged with drink driving and had his licence suspended in 2014.