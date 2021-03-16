Councillor reveals ‘systemic inequality’ at highest level

Councillor Sally Townley spoke to protesters gathered at City Square on Monday for the March 4 Justice event in Coffs Harbour.

A Coffs Harbour City councillor has slammed the absence of female representation in the top tiers of council during an impassioned speech at March 4 Justice women’s rights protest.

Speaking to the crowds of hundreds gathered at City Square on Monday, Dr Sally Townley said the lack of women occupying the top senior management positions of local government in Coffs Harbour was just one example of the “systemic inequality” that women faced on a daily basis.

She revealed the number of women employed at senior management level was only 20 per cent, and the number of women employed in the top two tiers of senior management was zero.

“These are the kinds of stories we’re all observing every single day, and International Women’s Day has asked us to try and challenge those things – to look for them, and see them for what they are,” she said.

Protesters gathered at City Square on Monday for the March 4 Justice event in Coffs Harbour.

The Coffs Harbour rally on Monday was just one of a series of March 4 Justice protests which took place across the country, spurred by the recent allegations of sexual assault centred around parliament.

“Thankfully I have never been a victim of sexual violence,” Dr Townley told the crowd, “and I thought well I might not have a distinctive or special story, but I actually have the same story as every single woman here.

“One thing we all share is that we’re taught from the time we’re little girls that we can vote, have a bank account … but be careful because at any moment in time some man might jump out and attack you, assault you, rape you.

“Why do we have to walk around with those thoughts in our heads all the time? And even worse, we have to teach that to our daughters.”

Protesters gathered at City Square on Monday for the March 4 Justice event in Coffs Harbour.



The local government statistics cited by Dr Townley were part of an annual performance excellence report which provides insights into councils across Australia in several categories including gender equity.

On the other hand, Coffs Harbour City Council – which first joined the Australasian LG Performance Excellence Program in 2016 – released a statement on the same day of the protest revealing the council was “way ahead” of the NSW average on the promotion of female staff.

According to the latest 2019-2020 report, the council recorded a 3025 per cent higher performance than the benchmark.

“The overriding message from the survey is that there is a positive environment at Council and one that provides a solid platform to ensure high levels of engagement with a diverse workforce,” Council’s General Manager Steve McGrath said.

