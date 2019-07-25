Councillor refutes ‘pecuniary interest’ claim

The controversial rescission motion against the $76.5 million Cultural and Civic Space development will go to council tonight.

COUNCILLOR Michael Adendorff has refuted suggestions he would be in breach of the Local Government Act's pecuniary interest codes if he tonight votes against the controversial rescission motion opposing development of the $76.5-million Cultural and Civic Space.

Cr Adendorff, who previously has voted in favour of Coffs Harbour City Council's Gordon St cultural development, owns multiple properties in the city centre.

He confirmed one of the properties he owns is located inside the Max Murray Mall in the same street as the earmarked development, but said he has previously raised his property holdings to council as required to by law.

"I have taken counsel from a lot of people. My property is located at the other end of the CBD and it's my understanding I'm not obliged to declare a pecuniary interest. I have in the past declared a pecuniary interest - that's 'non significant' as a CBD property owner," Cr Adendorff, a practising solicitor, said.

"One property I own is located in the Max Murray Mall, yes in Gordon St, another property is in Park Ave, there's one in Dalley St and one in Grafton St.

"I think the way that this is being done, questioning my decision whether I should be voting or not smacks of desperation," he told The Advocate referencing claims made by opponents on radio today.

As The Advocate depicted on the front page of Wednesday's paper, it is understood the vote on tonight's rescission motion may be similar to the recent council vote to send the development to the tender stage.

The Advocate understands the mayor's casting vote may again come into play to crush the rescission motion, with Mayor Denise Knight, Cr Sally Townley, Cr George Cecato and Cr Adendorff all voting against the rescission motion.

Going on past council voting, it's assumed Cr Keith Rhoades, Cr Paul Amos, Cr Tegan Swan and Cr John Arkan will vote for the rescission motion to carry, which if supported, would effectively stall the tender phase of the project.

The motion seeks to rescind the progression of the Cultural and Civic Space project that was passed by the mayor's casting vote on July 11.

Cr Adendorff said with the assumption that the vote will be split at 4-all and sent to a mayoral casting vote, opponents to the project are making a last-ditch attempt to try and disqualify his ability to vote.

"Absolutely, this is desperate, dirty politics, what we are talking about right now," Cr Adendorff said.

"It's sad that I have to even mention this ... other councillors in other camps hold closer and more questionable interests not only in the CBD, but in Coffs Harbour as a whole.

"Experts in this field are very satisfied I have nothing that needs to be declared further.

Precedents exist in local councils across Australia, of councillors and mayors being suspended for voting on issues when they hold a proven pecuniary interest.

The onus is on councillors to determine whether they are affected by the pecuniary interest provisions when a matter is under consideration by council under the Local Government Act 1993.

Complaints are often lodged to the Office of Local Government.

If deemed serious enough, matters can be formally investigated and referred to the NSW Civil Administration Tribunal.

If an independent tribunal determines a councillor has voted on a development that directly impacts property values in a location where they own property it can counsel, reprimand, suspend or disqualify a councillor.

Cr Adendorff said his support for the Gordon St civi space, which would include an art gallery, museum, library and new council administration office, was 'unequivocal' given the $2 million council has spent on robust studies, consultation and design.

"I'm impressed with the quality of the work that has been done," he said.

"I support the project, this is our one opportunity to not only get a heart but a soul, not only for Coffs Harbour, but for the region.

"This is nothing to do with the CBD, there is no culture in this town, unfortunately, for 25 years it has been resisted.

"It's never been important enough ... now is our chance. We've got one shot.

"Under the current environment, interest rates are low, we are in an environment where borrowing rates of council are near too zero, it is the best time to invest money in this project.

"As a councillor we do whatever we can to achieve the very best for this community, I'm not dishonest, desperate or playing dirty.