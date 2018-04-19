Councillor raises hand to represent Oxley

NEWLY ENDORSED: Susan Jenvey will represent Labor in the seat of Oxley at the NSW election.

NEWLY ENDORSED: Susan Jenvey will represent Labor in the seat of Oxley at the NSW election. Contributed

NAMBUCCA Shore Councillor Susan Jenvey has won preselection to represent Country Labor in the state electorate of Oxley.

Sharing a background in journalism with her Nationals opponent, sitting member Melinda Pavey, Cr Jenvey has been a business owner and macadamia farmer for more than 20 years.

"As a community member I have been absolutely formed by this place,” Cr Jenvey said.

"In the past I have been P&C President of Nambucca Heads High, am currently treasurer of peak regional organisation Arts Mid North Coast and secretary for Country Labor's Oxley state electoral council.

"Being a member of all sorts of groups and associations has helped me hone a strong voice.”

Describing the electorate she seeks to represent as a "paradox”, Cr Jenvey notes while the region is one of the most physically stunning and liveable places in NSW it suffers some of the highest levels of disadvantage.

"It's a really tough challenge which I am totally up for.

"I want to fight for Labor values and fight to have our voices heard.

"The growing wealth gap and global warming are the two greatest threats our communities face.

"Only a Labor government has been able to lift people out of disadvantage and it's the only party of government that can effectively deal with global warming.”

Championing the environment, ending sale of public assets, restoring TAFE, sensible planning laws, affordable housing and fair funding for public education and recurrent health services are among other priorities.