Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The research has been conducted by Coffs Harbour City Council with the support of NSW Health and the Environmental Protection Authority after complaints about the impact of spray drift from intensive plant agriculture.
The research has been conducted by Coffs Harbour City Council with the support of NSW Health and the Environmental Protection Authority after complaints about the impact of spray drift from intensive plant agriculture.
News

Councillor questions delay on spray drift results

Janine Watson
30th Sep 2019 4:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The results of research into the impacts of spray drift on water tanks should be released immediately a councillor has urged.

Coffs Harbour City Councillor Sally Townley raised it as a matter of urgent business at the recent council meeting but Mayor Denise Knight deemed the question could be put on notice to be followed up by staff.

"If it was your water tank would you want to know straight away?" Cr Townley asked the Mayor.

The research has been conducted by council with the support of NSW Health and the Environmental Protection Authority following complaints from residents about the impacts of spray drift from intensive agriculture on drinking water tanks.

"Council promised participants that if agricultural chemicals were detected, they would be notified within 24 hours. I am aware of four participants who say they have not received any results despite samples being taken many months ago," Cr Townley said.

 

Councillor Sally Townley.
Councillor Sally Townley.

Approximately 20 residents with roof tops supplying drinking water tanks within 80 metres of an operational blueberry farm with a history of spray drift issues participated in the research.

RELATED: Powerful nerve toxin linked to lake fish kill

Cr Townley was expecting to be briefed on the results last week but instead she was told the results would be going to Southern Cross University for further review.

"If all the results were nill then why would we be sending a nill report off to Southern Cross to get peer reviewed.

"The only reason I can assume is that all the results were not nill; so if we have done a study and there was pesticide residue in people's water tanks and we haven't notified them within 24 hours then I think it's unconscionable and I think we should make those results available to those people."

General Manager Steve McGrath accused Cr Townley of misquoting him and says the results have not yet been finalised and should be available in the next three weeks and that the SCU peer review was part of the research process and not an additional measure.

He says there will be a briefing for councillors once the results are finalised.

Cr Townley has asked the results be made available: "with great urgency to those who participated in the study - particularly if something was detected in their water.

"Some of those people signed up 18 months ago for that study."

blueberry farming blueberry industry farm chemicals; coffs harbour
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    'HORRIFIC': Mum remanded in custody over manslaughter

    premium_icon 'HORRIFIC': Mum remanded in custody over manslaughter

    News A 52-year-old woman has been charged after two people were killed, including her own daughter, when she struck them with a vehicle last night in Nambucca Heads

    Hero ex-cop shares tale of recovery to help others

    premium_icon Hero ex-cop shares tale of recovery to help others

    News From a celebrated hero to a shattered shell of a man, Allan Sparkes has shared his...

    Controversial DA to go on public exhibition

    premium_icon Controversial DA to go on public exhibition

    News THE development application for the Cultural and Civic Space will go on public...

    IN COURT: The 54 people facing the magistrate today

    premium_icon IN COURT: The 54 people facing the magistrate today

    News A list of individuals appearing in court on criminal charges at Coffs Harbour...