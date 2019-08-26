Councillor goes full Trump to stop residents parking

Saying she is fed up with hipsters demanding "rock star" parking outside their own Inner West homes, a councillor has moved to build a wall to keep outsiders out.

Councillor Julie Passas said her tongue-in-cheek motion­ for a Donald Trump-style wall would make "passports­ required for non-Inner West citizens".

It would also force "any cars or people passing through the Inner West to pay a mobility tax".

Passports are a federal government responsibility.

Ms Passas said she was tired of hearing "frivolous" complaints from people who expected to park, rock star-style, directly out the front of their home.

"They move in, they buy a property with no parking and all of a sudden they want a permit and want their own special space," Ms Passas said.

"The area has changed, it is 'me, me, me and you have to give me what I want'.

Inner Westg locals Charlotte and Hugh Marchant with their dog Hazel think the border wall idea is stupid. Picture: David Swift

"If you haven't got a greyhound, a man bun, a backpack over one shoulder and a coffee cup walking down the street you have not made it in the Inner West."

Ms Passas's border wall idea got a frosty reception from locals, who didn't see how it would solve their ­parking problems.

Karin Badart, who has lived in Dulwich Hill for 25 years, said it was "ridiculous".

"What is she going to do, build a 10-foot high wall?" Ms Badart asked. "The ­Republic of the Inner West? We are all a bit conscious­ about how much parking we use … we have two cars but we used to have three but felt a bit guilty."

Born-and-bred Inner West resident Charlotte Marchant said she didn't want the area to become a bubble.

"It sounds pretty ridiculous - I don't actually see how she thinks that is going to fix anything," Ms Marchant said.

Greens councillor Tom Kiat said Ms Passas should spend more time on important issues rather than ­"publicity stunts".

"There are so many pressing and important­ issues - lack of affordable housing, chronic under-investment by the state government … lack of open and green space, and environmental degradation intensified by climate change and development pressures," he said.

McCrindle social demographer Geoff Brailey said the Inner West was an expensive part of Sydney to live in. "The pricing does bring a sense of ­expectation that you would be able to get a parking spot," he said.

Inner West Council said all its roads were public "meaning anyone with a registered vehicle can park".