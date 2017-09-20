Councillor brought before court for dodgy driving offences

BEFORE COURT: Coffs Harbour City councillor John Arkan was brought before Coffs Harbour Local Court for a number of driving offences.

COUNCILLOR John Jorah Arkan got a serving from the law after he was caught making an illegal U-turn in an unregistered and uninsured bus, displaying unauthorised plates.

The 51-year-old Coffs Harbour City councillor pleaded guilty to his charges after Highway Patrol officers caught him performing an illegal U-turn at Moonee Beach on Saturday, July 8.

Court papers revealed police caught Arkan performing the illegal road manoeuvre in a Toyota Coaster bus at an emergency services U-turn bay north of Killara Dr at about 2.30pm.

Arkan was travelling south in the bus loaded with buckets of food, when he decided to turn around, ignoring the clear 'No U-turn' sign, police told the court.

It is understood Arkan, who ran as an independent for Cowper in last year's federal election, was driving to South West Rocks with his wife for a catering function.

Police checks found the plates on the bus did not belong to the bus but a 1994 Toyota LandCruiser owned by Arkan.

Checks also revealed the bus was unregistered after its registration lapsed on July 7, the day before Arkan was stopped by police.

But Arkan told police the vehicle was registered, court papers revealed.

Police argued Arkan was aware of the registration status of the bus and used the LandCruiser plates to disguise its identity as an unregistered vehicle.

Court papers revealed Arkan was unable to provide police with any plausible explanations as to why the LandCruiser plates were on the bus.

On Monday in the Coffs Harbour Local Court, Magistrate Robert Walker issued him with a $200 fine for the illegal U-turn and a 12 month good behaviour bond for the other three charges.