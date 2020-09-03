Menu
An aspiring MP has appeared in court charged with serious sex and violence offences – but is continuing with his official duties.
Crime

Aspiring MP faces sex and violence charges

by Colin James
3rd Sep 2020 8:00 PM
A Riverland councillor and former Labor Party candidate who is facing serious criminal offences involving sex and violence is continuing with his official duties.

First-term Renmark Paringa Council member Sim Singh-Malhi appeared in the Berri Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with offences including two counts of having sexual intercourse without consent, false imprisonment and making threats to kill or endanger life.

Renmark Paringa Mayor Neil Martinson confirmed Singh-Malhi was continuing to act as a councillor but declined to comment further, saying the matter was before the courts.

Former Labor candidate Sim Singh-Mahli with then-premier Jay Weatherill before the last state election.
Singh-Malhi, 24, of Renmark, unsuccessfully stood as the ALP candidate for the Riverland seat of Chaffey at the last state election in March, 2018, against sitting Liberal MP Tim Whetstone before being elected to council eight months later.

He was elected to the board of the Renmark Irrigation Trust last year.

During his state election campaign, Singh-Malhi said he wanted to be "a powerful voice" and an advocate for better health care and education in the region.

His family owns vineyards and market gardens near Renmark.

Sim Singh-Mahli (centre) hands out how-to-vote cards at the last state election. Picture: Murray Pioneer
"I spend a lot of time on our farms with my family," he said in a campaign interview with SBS Punjabi.

"After working in a small business (family-owned convenience store), I understand the hard work and sacrifices that business owners make to make a living.

"It is all about community service. My main motto is 'serving humanity', especially the people from my area."

Singh-Mahli, who studied pharmaceutical science at UniSA, was remanded on bail to appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court next July.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

