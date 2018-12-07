Councillor accessed private database to buy boat

A Sunshine Coast councillor has been fined $250 for accessing council databases to obtain a private phone number to buy a boat.

A Sunshine Coast councillor has been fined $250 for accessing council databases to obtain a private phone number to buy a boat. MaxPixel's contributors

CR GREG Rogerson has been fined for accessing a Sunshine Coast Council database to obtain a private phone number.

Cr Rogerson told Thursday morning's council meeting he had retrieved the number when assisting in the purchase of a boat.

The Local Government Remuneration and Disciplinary Tribunal ordered last month that Cr Rogerson declare the misconduct to a council meeting and pay the council a $250 fine.

"I used that private telephone number ... for private use, namely to contact the owner thereof and to seek information regarding a boat that he had advertised for sale," Cr Rogerson said.

Division 10 Councillor Greg Rogerson. Contributed

"I admit the error that I made and I have made honest, open and frank admissions to the tribunal."

He said it was an error of judgment and apologised.

"I make no secret of the fact that my sole intent was purely to try to assist a person in the purchase of a boat with no personal or monetary benefit devised by me whatsoever."

Cr Jenny McKay rose to thank Cr Rogerson for his openness.

Cr Connolly also rose to support Cr Rogerson.

"I think in this council, Cr Rogerson is one of the hardest working councillors that is here," Cr Connolly said.

The council voted unanimously to accept Cr Rogerson's declaration and apology.