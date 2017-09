MAIN REPLACEMENT: Coffs Harbour City Council is replacing a section of water main between Lister and Moonee St.

Coffs Harbour City Council is replacing a section of water main between Lister and Moonee St.

Works are expected to up to take between three to four weeks, weather permitting.

Traffic control will be in place when needed.

Pedestrians are still able to use the walkway.