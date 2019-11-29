Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Coffs Harbour Airport could now be leased to a private company.
Coffs Harbour Airport could now be leased to a private company. Trevor Veale
Council News

Council to welcome binding bids for a lease over the airport

29th Nov 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE potential for an injection of new investment into Coffs Harbour Airport to promote further growth of the local economy has taken another step forward.

Coffs Harbour City Council voted to move to the binding bids stage to select an experienced operator for a long-term lease on Thursday night.

At the latest council Meeting, councillors considered an evaluation report on non-binding bids received for the proposed airport lease, which were submitted as part of an expressions of interest process commenced earlier in the year - and a majority agreed to move forward.

The council's Director Business Services, Andrew Beswick, said the lease model - which has successfully been adopted by more than 24 capital city and regional airports across Australia - would foster positive change and a new phase of growth for Coffs Harbour Airport and the entire community.

"A long-term lease arrangement will bring new skills and operating experience to Coffs Harbour Airport that will help grow visitor numbers and potentially fast track development of the enterprise park and progress international and freight opportunities," Mr Beswick said.

The matter was discussed at Thursday night's council meeting.
The matter was discussed at Thursday night's council meeting. Trevor Veale

With the airport currently managed by a contractor with day-to-day operations undertaken through Council, Mr Beswick said leasing the airport would not only provide greater opportunities for the airport but would also remove council from any regulatory or operational risks.

"The successful lessor will give us access to current - and proven - airport management expertise, bringing new investment to make the airport a greater success. It will also potentially see freight and international opportunities progress quicker than what would have been possible under council management," he said.

An artist's impression of the Coffs Harbour Airport Enterprise Park.
An artist's impression of the Coffs Harbour Airport Enterprise Park. Contributed

"This positive step forward is further enhanced by the ongoing development of the Airport Enterprise Park, which will attract new industries and jobs to Coffs Harbour."

Due to commercial sensitivities, at this stage, details of the interested bidders must remain confidential.

However, a report on the outcome of the binding bids stage will be brought back to council for consideration once completed.

"As part of our due diligence, council will ensure that the binding bids will be assessed on a set of criteria including the benefits that it brings to the community now and well into the future," Mr Beswick said.

"We have assessed all options over many years on how we can best realise the benefit of this valuable asset for the entire Coffs Harbour Community including thorough reviews of the results of the models adopted by airports across the country and the leasing model is by far the most attractive for all stakeholders."

coffs coast coffs harbour city council coffs regional airport lease privatisation
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        100 loads of water for communities where 18 homes were lost

        premium_icon 100 loads of water for communities where 18 homes were lost

        Council News EIGHTEEN properties have been lost to fire in the Coffs Harbour Local Government area, city councillors heard on Thursday night.

        Russell Crowe's thank you to local fireys

        premium_icon Russell Crowe's thank you to local fireys

        News Incredible amount raised by Russell Crowe for local fireys

        Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        premium_icon Just $5 a month for the stories that matter this summer

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        Two charged with string of armed robberies on local clubs

        premium_icon Two charged with string of armed robberies on local clubs

        Crime Clothing, mobile phones and ammunition allegedly seized as evidence