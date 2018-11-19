Council wants waste levy back where it belongs

By law, certain waste facilities in NSW are required to pay a contribution to the State Government for each tonne of waste received.

By law, certain waste facilities in NSW are required to pay a contribution to the State Government for each tonne of waste received. Noor Gillani

MAYOR Denise Knight is calling on the NSW Government to invest 100 per cent of the waste levy it collects into local projects.

The push to invest the full amount of the levy back into local waste minimisation and recycling projects will be one of the issues discussed at this week's council meeting.

By law, certain waste facilities in NSW are required to pay a contribution to the State Government for each tonne of waste received.

Referred to as the 'waste levy', it aims to reduce the amount of waste being landfilled and to promote recycling and resource recovery.

But as Cr Denise Knight points out, just 18 per cent of the $300 million collected from councils each year is reinvested in recycling and waste management at a local level.

Coffs Harbour City Council paid $2.72M in waste levy in financial years 2017 to 2018, while council received $107,045 in contestable/non-contestable funding over the same period to assist with waste management and recycling infrastructure, programs and education.

"Regardless of how you look at it, the principle remains the same - very little of the waste levy is currently used to support waste minimisation, recycling and resource recovery. The remainder is returned to NSW Government's consolidated revenue," Cr Knight said.

Cr Knight is therefore calling on her fellow councillors to endorse the Local Government NSW's campaign, Save Our Recycling, to realise the reinvestment of a 100 per cent of the levy into appropriate local initiatives.

As part of the campaign submissions will be made to Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and other state politicians to seek bipartisan support for the campaign.

Bulky goods

Councillors will consider a motion from Sally Townley to reduce the fee for Bulky Goods pickup to $25.

The motion also includes a commitment to the investigation and provision of an enterprise which diverts usable items from the bulky goods waste stream.

"Prior to council's new waste contract, residents who had a garbage collection service had access to two kerbside Bulky Goods collections per year, set out for each area in a calendar," Cr Townley explained.

Under the new arrangements, calendarised collections no longer exist and residents can use two free vouchers per year by taking their own material to Englands Road or they can arrange a collection from their kerb for a fee of $44.

"There has been considerable feedback that the cost of the new service is considered to be onerous. Previously, the fee was embedded in the rates and was therefore not visible to many users of the service," Cr Townley added.

Woolgoolga Beach Reserve

A concept plan for the upgrade of the southern section of the Woolgoolga Beach Reserve will be up for consideration on Thursday.

Community consultation revealed the top ten 'desired outcomes' to be: more shade and shade tree planting; an accessible connection between the reserve and the headland; a flexible civic space for events; an upgraded playground; upgraded path networks and better connections; flexible open lawns for activities; night-time activation opportunities; picnic and barbecue facilities; exercise stations; and access for all ages and abilities.

Council has been awarded funding from the Stronger Country Communities Fund for Stage One of the proposed improvements with work required to start in February next year and completed by August. Therefore work should start as soon as possible to meet funding requirements.

Inclusive access at Jetty Beach

Councillor Sally Townley will raise the issue of wheelchair access at Jetty Beach.

Council's Access Advisory Committee has suggested that Jetty Beach would make the ideal beach for wheelchair users, due to its protected location and the existing level of accessible parking and tracks but in order to improve access, the provision of lifeguard patrols, specialty wheelchairs and access matting are all required.

Transfer of Kulai Preschool

COUNCIL will consider a report detailing issues associated with transferring a freehold property it owns at Myuna Place to the current tenant, Kulai Preschool.

The report identifies the property as a valuable council asset having an open market land value in excess of $425,000 and recommends that: 'to transfer the property to the existing tenant without recouping its market value would set an undesirable precedent for the transfer of public property into private hands, and would not be in the financial and long term interests of ratepayers.'

The recommendation suggests that council continue to lease the premises in line with council policy.