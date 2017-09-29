Council waive fees in new city centre trial

In good news for businesses and street peformers, Council will be waiving footpath fees in the CBD in a six month trial.

COFFS Harbour City Council will be waiving fees in the CBD during a six month trial in order to help businesses attract more trade.

The 'Trading Places' trial, which runs from October to the end of March 2018, will waive the footpath fees for outdoor dining, buskers and performers, A-frame signs, merchandise displays, and non-commercial fee stalls.

In a statement, Council said it is replacing current footpath permit and licensing rules with a more "common-sense” approach to make the city centre more entertaining.

"The end goal is providing more vibrancy on the street to get people to stop, look and linger for longer,” said City Prosperity Group Leader, Nikki Greenwood.

"This represents a significant shift in Council's traditional approach of controlling public spaces and is more of a partnership with traders to make the city centre come alive.

"It also aims to open up these spaces to community groups and not-for-profit organisations, which were previously unavailable to them due to Council regulations. We have also consulted with disability advocates ahead of the trial to ensure there won't be any issues with obstacles for people with limited mobility.”

Traders within the trial boundary will be refunded for any licence or permit fees already paid during the trial period.

If the trial is successful it may be extended across the whole of Coffs Harbour.

For more information visit http://haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/TradingPlaces.