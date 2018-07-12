Council votes to give funds to a Coffs Harbour movie

A SHORT film casting local residents was just one of the projects given the go ahead by Coffs Harbour councillors at tonight's meeting.

The short film, contrasting the experiences of growing up in a coastal town to merely passing through one as a visitor, was one of 10 successful projects approved unanimously at tonight's meeting.

Other successful projects that will be funded under the $37,400 Arts and Cultural Development Grant include a Saltwater Freshwater Festival youth flash mob, artist exchanges between local galleries, a science festival, a 'play' group for former refugee youngsters and a string camp for aspiring musicians.

Other matters up for discussion included a move by Councillor Keith Rhoades to allow debate on both recommendations and amendments during debate discussions and before a vote is taken.

"This allows you to discuss the merits for and against both a motion and an amendment,” Cr Rhoades said.

"That is the system that gives you open and fair debate," Cr Rhoades said.

Mayor Denise Knight spoke against the motion but after some debate councillors voted to support it.

Library funding was also up for discussion with councillors supporting a motion put forward by Cr Rhoades that a report be prepared containing: 'the extra costs associated with the library budget for the forward estimates and the 18/19 financial year taking into consideration the State Budget shortfall for libraries of 18 per cent.'

Cr Arkan raised a notice of motion in relation to recreational vehicles.

He called for a report regarding the current situation as it related to dump points in the local government area; any additional locations; any source of funding for new dump points, and that Coffs Harbour be included into a RV friendly town status.

This motion was also passed.

Cr Arkan also raised the matter of solar lighting in Woolgoolga and highlighted a recent tragedy in Arkan Ave where an ambulance was not able to find a house due to poor lighting.

He has requested that staff compile a report outlining the costing of solar lighting for the Gordon and Market Street CBD areas and other streets including Arkan Ave.