Byron Bay was remarkably quieter as coronavirus (COVID-19) fears affect people's behavioural patterns last week, but the town and beaches were reportedly packed with people across the weekend.
Health

Byron Bay residents, tourists asked to keep their distance

Liana Turner
23rd Mar 2020 10:20 AM | Updated: 11:35 AM
BYRON Shire Council has asked visitors and the broader community to pay attention to social distancing recommendations from the state and federal governments.

Some people were reportedly flouted the recommendation to keep a 1.5 metre distance from others in the Byron Bay township and at the beach over the weekend.

But the council has issued a statement stressing social distancing protocols - aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) - apply to the beach, too.

The council's general manager Mark Arnold said the council would be guided by the State Government on the closure of any public spaces.

Richard Sandilands captured this shot of people flouting the social distancing rules at Cape Byron Lighthouse at sunset on Sunday.
Currently, the four square metres of floor space is required for each individual for indoor events, with a limit of 100 people indoors.

This will apply to the council's ordinary meeting that's scheduled for this Thursday.

"We are encouraging people who normally attend council meetings to choose the option of listening to the audio recording of the meeting which will be available on our website," Mr Arnold said.

"Some members of the public may not be able to enter the council chambers and we ask that they respectfully accept the guidance of staff should this occur."

Anyone who wants to ask a question during the public access portion of the meeting has been urged to do so by emailing council@byron.nsw.gov.au.

This is an evolving situation and people need to check in with NSW and Australian Government websites for the latest information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a post on social media, councillor Michael Lyon said councillors were "seriously concerned" by reports the town centre and beaches of Byron Bay were "still packed" despite the social distancing rules.

"I don't see what choice we have in a town with so many visitors but to try reinforce the strict restrictions that have been announced by State and Federal Governments and keep people isolated, close beaches etc," he said.

