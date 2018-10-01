Council to take 'united' stand against proposed bypass

The council has agreed to take a stand against the Government's 'cheap' bypass.

COFFS Harbour City Council has agreed the take a 'united' stand against the Coalition governments and their controversial proposed Coffs Harbour Bypass concept designs.

As a matter of urgency, Councillor Keith Rhoades called on the community and the council to 'rebel' against the State and Federal governments during an impassioned address at Thursday night's council meeting.

He said the three community consultation meetings, which ran for three hours each, were not sufficient.

"This town has got to get off it's butt and it's got to stand up against this government that is just hell bent on giving us what would be an absolute disaster for this town," Cr Rhoades said.

"If people living in West Coffs want to sit on their hands and let the government go ahead with what they're proposing, all I can say is don't come back and say 'why didn't we do something?'

"The land bridges, that's going to echo down that hill, down that valley right into the front doors of Pacific Bay. West Coffs is going to be impacted even more.

"This council has got to lead this community to fight the government. We've got to get mobilised. The community needs to either join with us or get their own action groups going and really send the message we are not happy chappies and we want something done about it now."

Artist impression of one possible land bridge at Roberts Hill.

Cr Sally Townley agreed with Cr Rhoades' sentiments, calling on the council to establish a formal position on the matter and send a letter to the Prime Minister. Cr Paul Amos added a letter should also be sent to the Premier.

"There's an opportunity now to make our voices heard. If it goes wrong it's just going to be horrible. It's just going to make Coffs Harbour, especially West Coffs Harbour, a place where you would not want to live or own property," Cr Townley said.

The preferred concept design for the Korora interchange.

Mayor Cr Denise Knight agreed, describing the launch of the concept designs last week as an 'ambush'.

"It stinks. It was an ambush," she said.

"I was invited late Friday afternoon to go to the launch but there was no way I was going to. A, I had a community commitment but B, the mayor of the city had not seen the plans yet they wanted me to go and launch it.

"We were all under the impression we were going to get tunnels... We've waited the longest and we're getting the cheap version.

"I would be saying to the community to make your voice heard at the next election. The community really needs to form together and say no, not good enough. We're not second rate, we deserve better."