Council to share the levy love

ALLOCATION of funds from the new Environmental Levy will be up for consideration at this week's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting.

In May this year the council adopted the new levy and decided to establish two pools for the disbursement of funds - one for major strategic projects and another for community-based projects. Submissions to the Environmental Levy Grants Program were open from May 16 to June 29, with 13 submissions received requesting funding of $242,230.

The total of the recommended program is $237,230, with $94,473 to be allocated in a second round in September.

From dune care to Landcare initiatives, there are a number of innovative projects in the running.

Variation to height standard

Also up for consideration is a variation in height standard for a telecommunication tower at Toormina.

The development application for the erection of a 35m-high free-standing pole at Lot 6, Hulberts Lane, Toormina, represents a variation to the height standard specified under Coffs Harbour Local Environmental Plan 2013.

The matter is being reported to the council for determination as it incorporates a variation to the development standard by more than 10 per cent.

Reduction in Landcare funding

Councillor Sally Townley is proposing to raise the issue of reduced Landcare funding at the Local Government NSW Annual Conference.

She is asking that LGNSW write to the relevant state and federal ministers to seek reinstatement of funding streams available for Landcare.

"Landcare on the North Coast is currently supported by three government-funded programs,” she said.

"In 2018, nearly 60 per cent of this funding will be lost. Reduction in Landcare funding therefore represents another cost shift by state government.”