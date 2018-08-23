Council to send Tourism Minister a 'friendly jibe'

IN what was a record seven-minute meeting Coffs Harbour City Council has resolved to send the NSW Tourism Minister a 'friendly little jibe'.

That's the way Cr Keith Rhoades described the letter that will be sent to Minister Adam Marshall after he overlooked Coffs Harbour when he spoke to the media of a 'bold new plan to inject billions of tourism dollars into the bush'.

"The letter will be a friendly little jibe to say we didn't miss not being mentioned,” Cr Rhoades said.

The article appeared in the Daily Telegraph on Tuesday and Keith Rhoades couldn't believe his eyes when he saw it.

Addressing Thursday evening's council meeting, as a matter of urgent business, he had this to say:

"I found it rather appalling considering the work that has been done by so many in this city over so many years that the Minister for Tourism decided that Coffs Harbour doesn't rank in the list of regional cities that has infrastructure for attracting major events. I had to read the article twice in case I missed it but I couldn't find the word Coffs Harbour at all.”

The article described a push to funnel $25 billion in tourism expenditure outside of Sydney to towns such as Orange, Albury, Tamworth, Mudgee and Bathurst by 2030.

"Are those towns in more marginal seats?” Cr Rhaodes asked.

Cr Rhoades was also irritated to see funds will be used to help many of the towns listed to upgrade their infrastructure considering all the work that has already been done in Coffs Harbour to improve facilities and attract world class events.

"We're very proud of our infrastructure and we've done it with virtually no state government funding - we've done it all.”

The meeting ran for a mere seven minutes due to a meeting protocol known as In Globo that allows for all matters to be voted on as one, given they're are of a non-controversial nature.