Council to make call on sports ground mobile tower

Councillors will be making a call on whether to allow a 28 metre mobile phone tower to be built in the middle of a Coffs Harbour sports ground this week.

A plan by telecommunications companies Axicom and Optus, to construct a 25 metre tower between sporting fields at Geoff King Motors Oval, will be discussed at Thursday's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting, after a development application was lodged last year.

A 10m x 12m compound, including a security fence, will be installed at the base of the tower.

When the development first came before council in October, Councillors opted to defer a decision to engage further with adjoining landowners and Axicom regarding concerns over the tower's proximity to education institutions like St John Paul College located less than 300 metres away.

Despite the proximity to the school and its location in a sporting field, the proposal has been met with little opposition other than a handful of objections.

During the October meeting Cr Tegan Swan, who moved the deferral motion, made particular reference to a potential 500 metre exclusion zone which staff were instructed to seek more information on.

It is noted in this month's meeting papers that the Mobile Phone Base Station Deployment Code, which carriers must abide by, does not specify a setback or require a buffer zone near schools.

The site of a proposed mobile phone tower at Geoff King Motors Oval on Hogbin Drive, Coffs Harbour. The saplings will be removed for the construction of the 12m x 10m compound at the base of the tower.

"There is no safety requirement for a buffer zone. In all locations around the facility, EME (electromagnetic energy) levels will be well below the levels allowed by the federal government, regardless of distance," council documents state.

Another key issue is the tower's height, with the structure expected to stretch to 28 metres, representing a 329 per cent variation of the Local Environment Plan height limits.

Council staff said in their development assessment that the variation should be allowed given the need for mobile phone coverage in the area, most notably the Coffs Harbour Education Campus located on the other side of Hogbin Drive.

The site of a proposed mobile phone tower at Geoff King Motors Oval on Hogbin Drive, Coffs Harbour.

Staff also noted that the protrusion above the height limit "will not have an adverse amenity" given its location in a sports field, surrounded by tall light poles.