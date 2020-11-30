Council to have final say on Shoreline tower plan

An image showing the proposed new 11 storey development at the Shoreline Park Beach. Image: Bennell and Associates

COUNCIL will have the final say on an eleven-storey tower at Park Beach after a new development application was submitted with an estimated cost falling just shy of triggering its referral to another body.

Coffs Harbour City Council confirmed they will be the consent authority for a 39 metre high apartment block for seniors which forms part of a major redesign of the $150 million Shoreline development.

Near-identical plans which would see one building of independent living apartments become two, were recently rejected by the Northern Regional Planning Panel primarily for excessively exceeding height limits.

“The proposed buildings would have excessive height and bulk and be incompatible with the existing and planned medium density character of the area,” the NRPP wrote in their determination.

An image showing the overshadowing effects of the old Building A/B and the proposed new 11 storey Building B development at the Shoreline Park Beach. Image: Bennell and Associates

Building B exceeds the Local Environment Plan height limits by 23 metres, equating to 150 per cent variation and the panel voted 3 – 2 against the $50 million development.

While Council supported the application and recommended it be approved by the NRPP subject to conditions, any development exceeding $30 million is considered regionally significant and is automatically referred to the NRPP for determination.

However, a month after the NRPPs decision, a new DA was submitted to Council for one of the buildings included in the rejected plan, Building A, which includes 22 self-contained dwellings at an estimated cost of $19,500,000.

Two weeks later a second DA was submitted for Building B, which includes the 39 metre-high tower at an estimated cost of $28,460,000.

Chair of the NRPP, Paul Mitchell, has been involved in Joint Regional Planning Panels since their inception in 2009 and said it was uncommon for DAs which had been assessed by JRPPs to be resubmitted as separate applications.

While emphasising he could not comment on the new DAs before Council, Mr Mitchell said legislation required all DAs to be “coherent” so the impact of a development could be considered as a whole.

The DA incorporating the tower is currently out for public exhibition with a Shoreline Variation Justification report which responds to each of the five reasons the NRPP gave for rejecting the previous plan.

“The current approval allows for taller buildings across this large site and with the setbacks, site configuration and landscaped areas the proposal is in keeping with the existing and planned medium density character of the area,” the report states.

Cowper MP Pat Conaghan with Bachrach Naumburger Group General Manager Steve Gooley.

“The taller building allows for a reduction in bulk and this in turn provides benefits in terms of minimising overshadowing and impacts upon view lines.”

“In this context the proposed Building B does not have an excessive bulk or height.”

Managing Director of the Bachrach-Naumburger Group, Steve Gooley has﻿ said previously the changes to the design were brought about by feedback from sales agents and prospective buyers.

On the whole, the revised plans will increase the size of common areas and allow more natural light into the development.

More detail on the plans is available at Coffs Harbour City Council’s DA Tracker website and submissions can be made up until November 30.

Mr Gooley has been contacted for comment.