Council to gift $147,000 this year

COFFS Harbour City Council has revealed the donations it makes to local charities, organisations and community groups will hit $147,262 this year.
That figure includes donations and waiving of charges on local community groups and organisations as well as rate subsidies.
"Council tries to provide the best services for the community that it can, but we also do a great deal to support local groups who are also doing a huge amount for residents too," Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight said.
COFFS HARBOUR CITY COUNCIL SPREADSHEET
Donations and Contributions
- Donations Unallocated (Mayor) $8,053
- Westpac Rescue Helicopter $500
- Schools Annual Presentations $5,300
- Relay for Life (Cancer Council) $2,500
- North Coast Academy of Sport $5,500
- Event Subsidies (Road Closures for Anzac Day Parades) $3,500
- Southern Cross University Presentations $300
- TAFE Presentations $300
- Woolgoolga Volunteer Sea Rescue (Rates + Lease Fee) $1,100
- D A Fees $5,000
- Other Health Services - Life Education Van $4,000
- Hope Bears Charity $250
- TS Vendetta (Access Charge) $500
- Reimbursement of Legal Fees for Lease Preparation $2,500
- Variety Special Children's Christmas Party $250
- Coffs Harbour Spring Garden Festival $1,000
- Coffs Ladies Silks Day $600
- Rotary Club Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge $2,000
- Coffs Harbour Agricultural Show $4,000
- New Year's Eve Fireworks $5,000
- Christmas Carols $5,500
Total $57,653
Rates Subsidy - Sporting and Cultural Groups Amount
- Advocate Park $13,675
- Sawtell Toormina Sports & Recreation Club $12,447
- Coffs Harbour Rugby Club $7,779
- Coffs Harbour Hockey Fields $5,308
- Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Track $1,408
- Coffs Harbour Motor Cycle Club $2,805
- Coffs Harbour Pistol Club $686
- Woolgoolga Art Group (first instalment) $974
- Coffs Harbour & District Aero Club $2,972
- Glenreagh Mountain Railway $1,798
- Woolgoolga Senior Citizens Centre $5,158
- Nana Glen Hall $2,178
- Bonville Hall $1,911
- Ayrshire Park $16
- Upper Orara Hall $2,064
- Upper Orara Recreational Ground $662
- Eastern Dorrigo (Ulong) Hall & Showground $16
- Coramba Community Centre $2,159
- Lower Bucca Community Centre $936
- Woolgoolga Neighbourhood Centre $3,873
- Nana Glen Sportsground $678
- Lowanna Hall $662
- Girl Guide Associate (Waste Service) $646
Total $70,811
Rates Subsidy - Surf Life Saving Clubs Amount($)
- Coffs Harbour Surf Club $6,459
- Woolgoolga Surf Club $3,618
- Red Rock Corindi Surf Club $1,591
- Sawtell Surf Club $7,130
Total $18,798
Total Rates Subsidy $89,609
Total Donations & Rates Subsidy $147,262