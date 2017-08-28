Council to gift $147,000 this year

COFFS Harbour City Council has revealed the donations it makes to local charities, organisations and community groups will hit $147,262 this year.

That figure includes donations and waiving of charges on local community groups and organisations as well as rate subsidies.

"Council tries to provide the best services for the community that it can, but we also do a great deal to support local groups who are also doing a huge amount for residents too," Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight said.

COFFS HARBOUR CITY COUNCIL SPREADSHEET

Donations and Contributions

Donations Unallocated (Mayor) $8,053

Westpac Rescue Helicopter $500

Schools Annual Presentations $5,300

Relay for Life (Cancer Council) $2,500

North Coast Academy of Sport $5,500

Event Subsidies (Road Closures for Anzac Day Parades) $3,500

Southern Cross University Presentations $300

TAFE Presentations $300

Woolgoolga Volunteer Sea Rescue (Rates + Lease Fee) $1,100

D A Fees $5,000

Other Health Services - Life Education Van $4,000

Hope Bears Charity $250

TS Vendetta (Access Charge) $500

Reimbursement of Legal Fees for Lease Preparation $2,500

Variety Special Children's Christmas Party $250

Coffs Harbour Spring Garden Festival $1,000

Coffs Ladies Silks Day $600

Rotary Club Coffs Coast Cycle Challenge $2,000

Coffs Harbour Agricultural Show $4,000

New Year's Eve Fireworks $5,000

Christmas Carols $5,500

Total $57,653

Rates Subsidy - Sporting and Cultural Groups Amount

Advocate Park $13,675

Sawtell Toormina Sports & Recreation Club $12,447

Coffs Harbour Rugby Club $7,779

Coffs Harbour Hockey Fields $5,308

Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Track $1,408

Coffs Harbour Motor Cycle Club $2,805

Coffs Harbour Pistol Club $686

Woolgoolga Art Group (first instalment) $974

Coffs Harbour & District Aero Club $2,972

Glenreagh Mountain Railway $1,798

Woolgoolga Senior Citizens Centre $5,158

Nana Glen Hall $2,178

Bonville Hall $1,911

Ayrshire Park $16

Upper Orara Hall $2,064

Upper Orara Recreational Ground $662

Eastern Dorrigo (Ulong) Hall & Showground $16

Coramba Community Centre $2,159

Lower Bucca Community Centre $936

Woolgoolga Neighbourhood Centre $3,873

Nana Glen Sportsground $678

Lowanna Hall $662

Girl Guide Associate (Waste Service) $646

Total $70,811

Rates Subsidy - Surf Life Saving Clubs Amount($)

Coffs Harbour Surf Club $6,459

Woolgoolga Surf Club $3,618

Red Rock Corindi Surf Club $1,591

Sawtell Surf Club $7,130

Total $18,798

Total Rates Subsidy $89,609

Total Donations & Rates Subsidy $147,262