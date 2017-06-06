Council to explore solar power over rising electricity costs

POWER ALTERNATIVE: Solar may be a better option for the council following electricity price spikes.

AN IMBALANCE in electricity costs over the past six months has led the Coffs Harbour City Council to seek solar alternatives.

This March, the council was presented a report of the process on how it procures its electricity supply for large contestable sites and street lighting.

A reverse auction was held on April 26, but the council chose not to enter into any agreement at that time due to "extreme variation” between current contracted prices and those in the auction.

In a reverse auction, the role of the buyer and seller in the auction is reversed. This means sellers compete to obtain business from the buyer.

According to the council business paper, the Australian energy market has been in a state of imbalance for at least the past six months.

This imbalance has led to price spikes.

Power provider offers to the council during this time would lead to a significant increase in electricity expenditure by the council.

There were numerous sellers who entered into the last auction.

The final pricesreceived at that auction, if accepted by the council, would have seen council pay an extra $1.567million over the current contract for large contestable sites and $224,000 more for street lighting.

According to the business paper, there is a risk energy prices will increase but research suggests a substantial rise is unlikely in the short term.

The council will undertake another reverse auction for its contestable sites and street lighting this October.