A proposal would see rural land holders allowed to have a second dwelling
Property

Council to consider rural dual occupancy

Melissa Martin
by
6th Mar 2018 11:00 AM

COFFS Harbour City Council will this week discuss a planning proposal to permit dual-occupancy developments in the RU2 Rural Landscape Zone.

In October last year, the council resolved to support a plan to modify the Local Environment Plan to allow detached dual occupancies in the RU2 zones and put its plans on display for community comment in November.

The council received 31 submissions during the consultation period, all of which supported the concept, however 11 submissions raised several concerns about the development standards and controls.

The planning proposal was revised following the consultation and a vote will be taken at Thursday's meeting with a recommendation to go through a second round of consultation.

Coffs Coast Advocate
