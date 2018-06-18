Menu
The council is
The council is "ripping up the rule book” to support new businesses, to help existing businesses attract new customers. Trevor Veale
Council slashes red tape for local businesses

Jasmine Minhas
by
18th Jun 2018 9:30 AM

LOCAL businesses are set to benefit from a new partnership agreement and the slashing of by-laws recently approved by Coffs Harbour City Council.

From July, the council will roll out its 'Trading Places' scheme, replacing regulations for footpath use with a more flexible approach to retail and dining areas across the LGA.

The scheme will see fees waived for outdoor dining areas, stalls and displays, A-frame signs, and streamlining approval processes.

It also simplifies footpath use in designated areas by local community groups and non-profits, buskers and performers.

Businesses must register online to take part in the scheme.

From June 25, the council will also partner with Service NSW to deliver the 'Easy to Do Business' programme which streamlines the processes invlved in opening a new business in the cafe, restaurants and small bars sector.

The partnership will see the process, which requires new businesses to deal with 13 agencies and complete 48 forms, replaced by a single digital form.

The Service NSW digital platform also includes upfront information on what is required by a potential new business owner from approval authories, and a business concierge service phone number is also available.

"By making footpaths more colourful, lively, entertaining and interesting we will create much more vibrancy on our streets so that people will want to stay to savour the atmosphere and be more likely to stop for a coffee or a meal, or spend time more time shopping.

"Working together is my mantra and we're really pleased to be working with Service NSW and local businesses to create positive results.”

