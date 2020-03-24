Council services impacted as COVID-19 plan enacted

This microscope image shows the virus that causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BELLINGEN Shire Council has activated its Pandemic Response Plan and an internal Pandemic Response Working Group is working on the organisation's response to the crisis.

"The focus of the working group's efforts are to deliver holistic solutions to ensure that our community is in a strong position to respond to the challenges the current pandemic situation presents us," General Manager Liz Jeremy said.

"We are working towards protecting the health and wellbeing of our community by implementing a risk management framework that focuses on limiting the spread of the virus while maintaining our essential facilities, services and community programs.

"This approach provides us with the agility to introduce scalable options for the delivery of essential services and develop contingency arrangements in response to the evolving challenges we anticipate we will face over the coming months."

The Bellingen Shire working group will continue to reviewing its essential and non-essential services and revise work schedules to maintain operational capacity in response to potentially reduced staff numbers, while complying with Federal and State Government advice and directives.

The service impacts are as follows:

• Customer Service Centre (Bellingen) will no longer be offering face-to-face contact with customers. The community can still access the range of services and the majority of council related transactions traditionally available at Bellingen's Customer Service Centre, over the phone or by calling Council on 66557300 or emailing: council@bellingen.nsw.gov.au.

• Libraries - Council's three branch libraries in Urunga, Bellingen and Dorrigo will be closed. Staff are currently developing programs for click and collect for resources.

• Swimming Pools - Bellingen and Dorrigo Swim Centres will be closed for the rest of the season.

• Waste Transfer Stations - no change to operations at this stage however all facilities have transitioned to cashless payment options only.

• The Bowerhouse Re-Use centre at the Raleigh Waste Facility is now closed.

• Bello Youth Hub - Suspension of all non-essential programs and initiatives immediately. This includes youth chill-out (drop-in), art classes, music programs, dance classes etc.

• Restriction on all non-essential room hires (non-essential meetings, groups, trainings, gatherings)

• Youth emergency support will continue to be provided: Over the phone (HUB phone 6655 0381); Online through the HUB's social media; Direct at the HUB between 10am and 2pm, Tuesday to Fridays through an online/phone Youth Worker referral service

• Dorrigo Support Centre - closed for normal operations however critical transport and supply operations to clients will continue with strict protocols.

All necessary social isolation and infection control procedures will be put in place across all council facilities and each service will continue to be monitored and altered should circumstances require it.

"I'd like to also take this opportunity to thank our community in advance for their patience and understanding as we transition some of our services and business practices so we can maintain our operational capacity for as long as possible and ensure we can support our community and local businesses," General Manager Liz Jeremy said.

"While we remain focused on our essential service delivery and the wellbeing of our staff and community, we are also working closely as a member of the Bellingen Shire coronavirus Pandemic Response Group to ensure we are a resilient community that is prepared for the future challenges the coronavirus presents us.

"Finally, as we work through these challenging circumstances together, we will continue to provide our community with a one-stop shop for information around the current pandemic and our actions in relation to services and community initiatives."

Go to coronavirus Community Updates on the Bellingen Shire Council Create website: create.bellingen.nsw.gov.au/coronavirus-updates to access the most up to date and accurate information.