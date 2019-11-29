Council reflects on the year that was 2019

Stage 1 of the C.ex International Stadium was opened earlier this year.

Stage 1 of the C.ex International Stadium was opened earlier this year.

THE completion of the West Coffs Reserve District Park and Stage 1 of the C.ex International Stadium are some of the highlights detailed in Coffs Harbour City Council's 2018/19 Annual Report.

"Time passes quickly, but it's important to take a moment to consider what we've been able to achieve during the year," Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Denise Knight said.

"For a remarkable fifth year in a row, Coffs Harbour won the globally-acclaimed International Festivals and Events Association (IFEA) World Festival and Event City Award. The award puts us up there alongside cities such as Moscow, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Sydney and Philadelphia for the quality and variety of our annual events.

"In 2018/19, we also played host to 22 large-scale events including the National OzTag Championships, the Buskers and Comedy Festival, the Screenwave International Film Festival and renowned Coffs Coast Food Festivals including Woolgoolga Curryfest, Sawtell Chillifest and Taste Woolgoolga.

"Together these events attracted tens of thousands of people and generated millions of dollars for our local economy."

In addition, several community projects were undertaken including:

-The completion of the Upper Shephards Lane Flood Detention Basin;

-The opening of the new $450,000 Bardens Bridge at Crossmaglen and the replacement of Morrows Road Bridge at Nana Glen;

-The rollout of the 'Trading Places' scheme to enhance footpath use in business areas;

-The upgrade of all four Coffs Coast Holiday Parks;

-The completion of water reservoir refurbishment projects at Toormina, Sapphire and Emerald Beach;

-Extensive water, sewer and transport asset works;

-Delivery of a wide range of land management, environmental and sustainability initiatives as well as community, economic and sporting development programs.

"I'd like to acknowledge Council's entire workforce - including our many volunteers - for their commitment to maintaining and developing Coffs Harbour as the wonderful city it is," added Cr Knight.

As well as the IFEA Award, the council won a number of other plaudits on the state, national and international stage including:

-Being named the Most Innovative Regional Council at the inaugural WAVE awards for enterprise development;

-The Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan project winning the Urban Design Award at the AILA NSW Landscape Architecture Awards;

-Council's Jetty4Shores Project winning the NSW Minister for Local Government's 2018 Award for Innovation in Local Government Engineering.

The Coffs Harbour City Council 2018/19 Annual Report - including Council's audited Annual Financial Statements - can be viewed on Council's website.

Printed copies will be available for viewing at Council's Customer Service Centre and local libraries.