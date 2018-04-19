Council readies for next flood mitigation stage

CONSTRUCTION of the fourth and final flood detention basin for the Coffs Creek catchment will begin at Upper Shepherds Lane early next month.

Coffs Harbour Mayor, Cr Denise Knight, said the four major detention basins are key components of the flood mitigation program.

"Everyone knows Coffs Harbour has a unique and beautiful landscape,” she said.

"But unfortunately, the very geographical features that make this such a wonderful place to live - the hills around us, the creeks and waterways - also make us vulnerable to flood events.

"Since the floods of 2009, Council has worked very hard to try to reduce the impact of future flooding on the community and our economy.

"As well as the four detention basins we have put in place an early warning system on waterways directly linked to the SES and Bureau of Meteorology.

"We've made improvements to the northern tributaries of Coffs Creek and flow paths in the CBD.

"In addition, we have looked at what we can do from a planning point of view to reduce the potential for damage to businesses and homes from flooding.

"I'm very glad to say so far all that work has significantly helped reduce the effects of flooding in and around Coffs Creek.

"But flooding is by its very nature unpredictable and each is flood is different.

"The basins can't solve the problem alone but they will help reduce downstream flood levels in a 100-year event so people and property are as safe as can be.”

Work on the Upper Shepherds Lane detention basin is expected to take around six months and will start on Tuesday, May 1, weather permitting..

During that time access to the work site will be via Pearce Drive.

Residents and motorists in the vicinity should be aware there will be increased works traffic movements from time to time in Pearce Drive, Griffith Avenue and Donn Paterson Drive.

Council will try to keep disruption to a minimum.