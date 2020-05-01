Council powers on with switch to 100 per cent green energy

THE region's water treatment plant is set to go green following the approval of a development application to install a solar power plant on the site.

The comes as part of Coffs Harbour City Council's plan for its facilities to use 100 per cent renewable energy by 2030.

The Karangi Water Treatment Plant is one of 16 sites that is being upgraded to solar energy, and is estimated to cost $891,230.

The $36.6m facility was opened in 2009 and delivers drinking water across the Coffs LGA.

The plant currently consumes a sizeable 70,000kWh per month.

The council adopted the Coffs Harbour Renewable Energy and Emissions Reduction Plan in 2016 with the goal of significantly reducing its emissions and energy costs through long-term investment in energy efficiency and the use of renewable energies such as solar.

The targets set by the plan include reducing the council's annual corporate CO2 emissions from 2010 levels by 50 per cent by 2025.

The aim is for energy use to consist of 50 per cent renewables by 2025 and 100 per cent renewables by 2030.

Local companies Solar Depot and Enesol are undertaking the installation and management of the projects.

Once completed, the cost of the installations will be recouped in five years through the savings made on the council's annual electricity bill.