Coffs Harbour City Council could make Brian Navin Reserve an Alcohol Prohibited Area.
News

Council moves to call last drinks at local park

TIM JARRETT
21st Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Council and Coffs/Clarence police are hoping to reduce instances of anti-social behaviour in Brian Navin Reserve by reintroducing prohibition.

The reserve has been the subject of a series of complaints from nearby residents and passers by who have reported instances of anti-social behaviour particularly through alcohol intoxication.

The Park is situated between Park Beach Plaza and Park Beach Road with access east to Columbus Street / San Francisco Avenue and is frequented by pedestrians travelling between the retail venues and nearby residential housing.

Despite two outdated alcohol prohibition signs existing in the reserve already, Council staff note in their report there is no record of a resolution to support such a ruling.

Signs from yesteryear in Brian Navin Reserve.
The reserve is named after developer and real estate agent Brian Navin who is credited with playing a substantial role in the growth of Coffs Harbour.

An audit conducted by Coffs/Clarence police in 2020 recommended the creation of 24-hour Alcohol Prohibited Area (APA) at the site and the installation of clearer and updated signage.

Initiating a 24-hour APA empowers police to manage alcohol related anti-social behaviour with little impact on other park users.

The police audit found there were 67 recorded incidents of anti-social behaviour in 2020, with 23 of those resulting in someone being searched, 10 being moved on, 7 assaults and 7 drug offences.

Attempts to create a something akin to a Melbourne alleyway fell just short.
Incidents were most likely to occur between 3pm and 6pm and 9pm and midnight.

There were a series of other recommendations in the report including removing several large trees and thinning out vegetation to create clearer sight lines through the park.

The dense vegetation was not conducive to general impressions of safety and also offered “opportunities for concealment for offenders”.

Councillors will decide at Thursday’s meeting whether to accept the staff recommendation to install the 24-hour APA for the reserve and install the signage.

Coffs Coast Advocate

