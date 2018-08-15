Council makes major tourism investment

ALL four Coffs Coast Holiday Parks have undergone 'significant' upgrades, Coffs Harbour City Council announced this week.

Jason Bailey, Manager Holiday Parks and Reserve, said the latest additions and refurbishments have been made to ensure the facilities continue to meet market demands.

"Council's holiday parks are fully self-funded and profits are reinvested into community facilities within the Crown Reserve system so it's important that the business operations remain viable and continue to meet market demands," he said.

"Being able to offer a wider range of accommodation options and guest facilities means we can continue to offer products that the market expects."

New kitchens at Park Beach and Sawtell. Contributed

At BIG4 Park Beach Holiday Park, the upgrades include:

. Five new villas including the Park's first three-bedroom villa ideal for a large family or small families

. Refurbishment of eight existing villas

. New undercover relaxation area overlooking the pool and playground with indoor and covered outdoor seating (opening in September)

. Refurbished central amenities block, new family bathroom addition and modernised laundry.

At BIG4 Sawtell Holiday Park, the improvements include:

. Three new villas including one-bedroom studios ideal for couples

. Refurbishment of 7 existing villas

. Reconstruction of the main entrance road.

At Woolgoolga Beach, there is:

. A new entrance, office and caretaker residence; and

. Upgraded park infrastructure including electrical, water and sewer.

These improvements are Stage 1 of the Woolgoolga Beach Holiday Park long-term redevelopment, which will include removal of the existing reception building to improve and increase the public open space and create a stronger connection between the town centre and the beach side reserve.

At Woolgoolga Lakeside a fully-accessible villa has been added which is designed for people with disabilities and their families, or large groups looking for extra space.