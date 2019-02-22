Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Waste company's bid to bring more trash into SEQ rejected

Hayden Johnson
by
22nd Feb 2019 4:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WASTE company's push to add a five-metre mound of rubbish to its existing landfill has been refused permission by Ipswich City Council.

Bio-Recycle Australia, trading as Better Grow (Bio-Recycle), has a landfill site for non-putrescible waste at its Memorial Dr, Swanbank facility.

The existing approval allows for the disposal of items such as construction and demolition wastes, and clean fill, and may contain limited amounts of acid sulphate soils, asbestos-contaminated soil, asbestos sheeting, and drill mud.

Bio-Recycle sought to increase the landfill height from the approved existing level - the top of an old coal mine void - by five metres by changing the existing approval.

A previous application to council to increase it by 27m had been rejected in January 2018 and is now the subject of an appeal in the Planning and Environment Court.

Bio-Recycle subsequently applied to council for a minor change of 5m, which would take the mound above the existing natural ground level.

"This increase in landfill height is likely to have visual impacts, particularly with regard to future residential observers, including those likely to be living within residential high density built forms envisaged within the Ripley Valley Urban Core residential area," a council spokesman said.

"No consideration has been given to these visual impacts of the landfill during the operational or establishment phase.

"The applicant has also failed to demonstrate that there is a need to extend the life of the existing facility by increasing the landfill height from the approved level.

"Furthermore, the submission of this change application appears to be an attempt by the applicant to remove community consultation rights."

Located at Swanbank, the site is within the state government's new Temporary Local Planning Instrument zone, which was introduced to create a buffer between residents and dumps

The 5m mound would extend beyond the top of the former mining void, therefore the proposal fails to demonstrate compliance with the new planning protections.

"Waste-related activities including landfills have attracted significant attention from the community in the last two to three years," the spokesman said.

"Lately council has received a large amount of submissions for waste related development applications and a large number of community complaints about amenity impacts (including odour, noise and dust) from currently operating landfill facilities.

"The subject proposal has not demonstrated that the concerns raised by the community have been or can be appropriately managed." 

ipswich council landfill recycle swanbank waste and recycling
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Day two at the Australian Ladies Classic

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Day two at the Australian Ladies Classic

    News IT WAS an eventful day at the Australian Ladies Classic on Friday, with a smiling Spaniard the story of the second round.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 6:39 PM
    Grieving father praises first responders to son's crash

    premium_icon Grieving father praises first responders to son's crash

    News His son was killed when his b-double ran off the road at Raleigh.

    Man, 66, allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to girl

    premium_icon Man, 66, allegedly sent sexually explicit messages to girl

    News The man from Coffs Harbour has been arrested and charged.

    Uber driver tells his side of the story

    premium_icon Uber driver tells his side of the story

    News Coffs Uber driver has described the ups and downs of the job.