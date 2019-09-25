Council make contribution to national surfing event in Yamba

WAVE OF SUPPORT: Dave Andrews, Clarence Valley Council events development officer Alicia Savelloni, Brett Titterton and Mayor Jim Simmons at Turners Beach in Yamba on Wednesday morning as the council handed over a cheque for the upcoming Australian Open at Turners Beach from October 21-26.

WAVESKI SURFING: Clarence Valley Council pledged its support for the Waveski Surf Australian Open in October with a $3500 cheque presented at Turners Beach in Yamba today

The event next month will be the third edition of the national titles held in the Clarence Valley after two successful competitions and Waveski Surfing Australia development officer Brett Titterton was thankful for the ongoing support.

"We all know that these things are quite intensive to run, obviously sponsorship is very hard to get," Titterton said.

"(Mayor) Jim Simmons and the whole team have been a major part in our operations for our first two years and it's been an overwhelming response."

Titterton said it had been a worthwhile endeavour for both the council and the sport in the region and beyond ahead of their "biggest year yet".

"We also support the community, we incrementally raised close to $350,000 to $500,000 for the community over the week of the event," he said.

"For council it's a really good return of investment and we've got a great friendship. Without them on board it would just be a non-event.

"The key values at our event are family, friendship and fun.

"We ensure that everyone that comes to our event has a good time but also that they respect the local community.

"It's a really good event to be part of and we're lucky to have it in such a beautiful place.

"We're tipping this year to be our biggest year yet. We've got some overseas competitors including Heather Seaton and hopefully Nigel Bryant as well as Rhys Duncan, 11-time champion, among many more great competitors."

Clarence Valley Council events development officer Alicia Savelloni was also in Yamba and said the funding was part of the Clarence Valley Sport Tourism program.

"It's a great program, it's all about participation sports and less about the spectator sports - the ones that are inviting more participants and their partners, family and friends.

"It's a great way to bring visitors into the Clarence Valley in quite a measured way," Savelloni said.

"It's about providing that economic benefit to the Clarence Valley community. Return on these investments is usually in the thousands. People stay for a week and that really adds up."

The Sport Tourism program started in 2013 with the aim of generating further interest in these types of events and Savelloni said it had only grown from that point.

"The first event we put our support into was the Yamba Triathlon in 2013 and from then on we've slowly started backing more events," she said.