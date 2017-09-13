Council launches new online portal

The location of the new Cultural and Civic Space.

A NEW online portal has been launched by council to keep the community up to date on the progress of upgrades in the CBD.

Coffs Harbour City Council say their plans to bring the new CBD cultural and civic space to life are moving forward quickly.

The new facility will incorporate a modern library and gallery, a youth area and digital media studio, exhibition space, parking, workshops and makers studios, public art, a cafe, small events space and technology resources, and improved access for people with limited mobility.

"The new 'Cultural and Civic Space - For the Heart of the City' is a major focus for our overall strategy to transform the CBD into a vibrant, busy destination that draws in locals and visitors alike,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight.

"We want to see Coffs Harbour's city centre revival the best that the metropolitan cities can offer.”

Council will be developing the old Salvation Army building in Gordon St into a new library and gallery, with the addition of Council Chamber, office accommodation and Customer Service Centre.

"Some people have asked why the new facility has to be in the city centre,” said Cr Knight.

"First of all, current best practice in urban planning says that having a cultural precinct in the heart of a city centre is vital. They bring life, vibrancy, cultural and economic benefits to areas that can otherwise be lifeless outside business hours - and it brings the cultural community into the heart of the city too.”

"A city centre location is also important because it offers convenience - you can shop, use services, eat, exercise and enjoy a cultural experience - all in one visit. Plus the new building will be just two minutes' walk from City Square, parking and public transport.”

To see the latest updates, click here: http://haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/cultural-and-civic-space.