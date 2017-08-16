Council launches new events site

The new events website aims to increase visitor numbers to the region.

A NEW Coffs Coast Events website, www.coffscoastevents.com, has been launched this week with the aim of increasing visitor numbers to the region.

Nikki Greenwood, Council's Group Leader City Prosperity, said the new site will help organisers create successful happening and festivals that capture a broad audience.

"Events play a significant role in attracting large volumes of new and repeat visitors to Coffs Harbour, as well as providing a huge variety of entertainment for local residents,” Ms Greenwood said.

”They also play a vital role in showcasing the region and injecting significant economic value back into the community.

”Coffs Harbour is already internationally recognised as an event-friendly city, having been awarded the globally-recognised 'World Festival and Event City Award' for the past two years by the International Festival and Event Association - and we want to continue to build on that reputation.”

In 2016, Council adopted the Coffs Harbour Events Strategy 2020 to provide a framework to develop and retain unique events on the Coffs Coast.

One of its key results is the new website which includes event guides, free planning tools and templates, and supplier and event directories.

Two new event funding programmes are also now available.

Event Seed Funding offers grants of up to $5,000 to support new events in their most critical early stages.

The Event Destination Marketing programme offers grants of up to $10,000 to help established events with the development of marketing campaigns.

Applications close September 1. Visit www.coffscoastevents.com for more.