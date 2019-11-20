Council to impose severe water restrictions
BELLINGEN Shire Council has this afternoon announced that severe level 4 water restrictions will be imposed across the local government area.
Level 4 water restrictions are triggered when the flow in the Bellinger River reaches 5 ML/day, and currently the flow in the Bellinger River is 3.7 ML/day, the council said.
● The use of sprinklers, soaker hoses and hand-held hoses are banned;
● No washing of cars;
● No filling of pools or washing of houses or driveways
"Should the flows in the Bellinger drop below 2.5 ML/day emergency water restrictions will need to be imposed," the council advised.
A Water Restrictions Table outlining what is permitted in all levels of water restriction can be found here.