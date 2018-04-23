Council faced with CBD issues, gender woes

Community consultation on the City Centre Master Plan 2031 returned no significant or clear results.

Community consultation on the City Centre Master Plan 2031 returned no significant or clear results. Keagan Elder

CONFIDENTIAL matters and important decisions are on the agenda for Coffs Harbour City Council at this week's council meeting. Here's the low-down on some of the topics that will be discussed.

New tenant for the Deep Sea Fishing Club?

THE council will make a decision, under confidentiality, in regards to a new tenant for a short term lease of the former Deep Sea Fishing Club site.

As Corporate Manager of the Coffs Coast State Park Trust, the council hired a real estate agent to secure a tenant for up to three years. There are proposals from two parties.

The EOI was initially advertised mid last year, and the Trust entered a tenure with a successful applicant. However, the applicant later withdrew.

The second EOI process closed in late February 2018, and a commencement date for a new tenure will likely take place later this year.

Gender equality issues in the council

THE council will discuss a review of it's performance in achieving gender equality.

It finds women make up 35.6% of Council's workforce, compared to 49.4% of women in the workforce across the Coffs Harbour LGA.

There's a gender pay gap in the council with on average men earning $55,500 in 2017 compared to women at $48,500.

Of the council's eight trainees and apprentices, only one is female and is in an 'indoor' traineeship position.

City Centre Masterplan Committee

FOLLOWING community consultation on the City Centre Master Plan 2031, the council will discuss the results, and will decide whether to call for new members for the master plan committee and adopt a new Terms of Reference.

Following tension between the Committee and the council, an updated Terms of Reference has been put forth. The tenure of members has expired. The consultation also returned no significant or clear trend.

Funding local projects

THE council has been allocated more than $2 million in funding under the Stronger Country Communities Fund to split evenly ($1.008m) across local sporting infrastructure projects and general community amenity projects.

Sport projects: York St Oval ($999,831), Geoff King Motors Oval ($444,000), Woolgoolga Sports Ground ($168,000), Sawtell BMX Track ($547,868), Richardson Park ($482,040), Westside Tennis Club ($260,373), Englands Park Tennis Club ($124,692).

General community projects: Woolgoolga Reserve Community Hub ($994,355), playground at Sandy Beach Reserve ($230,000), Refurbishment of Woolgoolga Art Gallery ($55,000), new playground shade sails across the LGA ($494,500), renewal of footbridge at Boambee Creek ($1m), West Coffs off-leash dog park ($117,300).