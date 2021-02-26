Menu
Areas around Sherwood Creek and Corindi were impacted by flash flooding on February 25, 2021. Coffs Harbour floods. Photo: Tim Jarrett
News

Council establishes flood support centre

TIM JARRETT
26th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
Following serious flooding across the Coffs Coast this week, Council has opened a support centre.

A spokesperson for Coffs Harbour City Council said a Flood Recovery Information Centre will open at the Amble Inn, Corindi from 3pm today until late, and will open again at 8.30am on Saturday.

“Council staff will be on hand to assist and connect residents with the right services. This may include emergency accommodation,” they said.

“Council is also addressing flood waste and offering flood impacted properties a bulky goods waste pick up service. Please place any flood impacted items outside your property such as furniture and floor coverings.”

The region was subject to serious flash flooding after more than 300mm of rain fell in the 24 hours leading up to Thursday morning.

Coffs Harbour State Emergency Service volunteers undertook 15 flood rescues in and around Sherwood Creek and Corindi.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

