Council donates land to National Park

MORE than six acres of valuable conservation land is to be donated by Coffs Harbour City Council to Bongil Bongil National Park.

Three lots of community land - two at Moller Drive at Bonville Waters and one off Lyons Road, Sawtell - are to be transferred to the State Government's National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

All three lots, which border the National Park, contain environmentally sensitive habitat.

Coffs Harbour City Council doesn't have any services on the land apart from a small stormwater drain outlet and the land is currently only used as passive open space.

Transferring the lots to the NPWS will help conserve the land as part of the National Park.

While the land is being gifted for free, the NPWS has agreed to pay the costs associated with registration of the transfers and the plans, as well as any legal expenses.