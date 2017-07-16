19°
News

Council donates land to National Park

16th Jul 2017 10:00 AM
Bongil Bongil National Park.
Bongil Bongil National Park.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MORE than six acres of valuable conservation land is to be donated by Coffs Harbour City Council to Bongil Bongil National Park.

Three lots of community land - two at Moller Drive at Bonville Waters and one off Lyons Road, Sawtell - are to be transferred to the State Government's National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

All three lots, which border the National Park, contain environmentally sensitive habitat.

Coffs Harbour City Council doesn't have any services on the land apart from a small stormwater drain outlet and the land is currently only used as passive open space.

Transferring the lots to the NPWS will help conserve the land as part of the National Park.

While the land is being gifted for free, the NPWS has agreed to pay the costs associated with registration of the transfers and the plans, as well as any legal expenses.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  bongil bongil national park coffs harbour city council national parks and wildlife service npws sawtell

P-Plater caught well over limit

P-Plater caught well over limit

A PROVISIONAL licence driver is set to face court after allegedly being caught in Coffs Harbour last night with a high level of alcohol in his system.

One-day pop-culture event, Nexus Con is coming back

Nexus Con is a fun and affordable anime and comic convention

Riding together no challenge for this family

FAMILY CYCLE: The Nicol family has ridden in all seven Coffs Coast Cycle Challenges and can't wait for number eight.

Nicol family counting down the days until the Coffs Cycle Challenge.

Hendra virus in northern NSW

GOOD IDEA: DPI advises vaccination is the most effective way of reducing the risk of hendra virus affecting your horse.

Horse owners urged to remain vigilant.

Local Partners

On high alert at Splendour in the Grass

MORE security and more regulations to maximise safety at the annual music festival at Byron Parklands.

The competition that has no losers

FIRST RESPONDERS STEP UP: Lismore Ambulance Service acting duty operations manager Ian Murphy, Lismore Police sergeant Tom Haydon, and Lismore Fire and Rescue senior fire fighter Andrew Hunter in the Emergency Service Donation challenge at the Lismore Blood Bank.

Emergency Services Blood Challenge kicks off winter competition

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Behind-the-scenes video from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

WATCH as Disney gives fans a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes world of The Last Jedi.

Nicole Kidman poses in racy red swimsuit at 50

Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

She posed for LOVE magazine

Roxy Jacenko to head down the aisle again?

Roxy Jacenko’s new Instagram post suggests she’s getting married — again.

“Marry me? Again”

No reason for two seasons of Netflix hit

Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette in the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Second season likely won't feature much development

The latest craze bringing our families together

ROCKING IT: Piper and Kendel Hall with Elicia and Curtis Bull.

Over 200 join in on Coramba Rocks game started a local family.

Coast band is second in triple j's Unearthed metal chart

Heavy metal band Day of Content - (L) Cody Hodges, Garth Douglas and Will Ford are number 2 on the Triple J metal charts. Band members Lachlan Hansen and Adam Wex were absent.

They will be performing soon on the Fraser Coast.

The physio and The Beast

Physiotherapist Derek Haysom (left), who grew up in Mackay, with Eddie 'The Beast' Hall.

Mackay trainer now works with World's Strongest Man

A Hidden Gem

2/19 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $399,000

Tucked away at the rear of the block and so close to the town centre, this three bedroom home is a real hidden gem. The home features open plan living and dining...

You&#39;re Just Too Good To Be True

18 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 3 $520,000

Perfect for families, perfect for entertaining, and perfect for lock-up-and-go caravaners, this spacious family home has all of the extras to make it a special...

Leafy Retreat

14 Dolphin Drive, Toormina 2452

House 3 2 2 $419,000

Tucked in amongst the leafy reserve is this spacious home which is sure to appeal to both first home buyers and retirees alike. With multiple outdoor verandahs and...

Space to Move

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $470,000

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $460 per...

A Truly Once in a Lifetime Opportunity...

183 Coramba Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $449,000

Build the home of your dreams encompassing panoramic views from the ocean to the hills whilst enjoying the benefits of being so close to the CBD. Some works have...

Exclusive Sapphire Beach lifestyle...

24 Beach Haven Court, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 2 $595,000

On offer is a luxurious three bedroom, two bathroom, double garage home in the heart of beautiful Sapphire Beach. Recently renovated and boasting low maintenance...

Country Charm by the Sea

12 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 3 2 2 $485,000

Just a short walk to a choice of beaches, this cosy three bedroom cottage is situated on a family friendly 696m2 block. Freshly painted and new carpet throughout...

Stunning Home In Private Location

15 Carabeen Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 3 $749,000

What an eye catcher is this gorgeous near new home. Imposing and private from the street, the smart contrast of dark brick and weather board gives no hint of the...

COASTAL LIFESTYLE

34 Darkum Road, Mullaway 2456

House 4 2 2 $698,000

If its lifestyle you are after, then this property is perfect, being just a short stroll to a choice of beaches and Darkum Creek, spend your days surfing...

Coastal Home In Sought After Location

2 Fuller Street, Arrawarra Headland 2456

House 6 2 2 $795,000 ...

Located in one of the most sought after beachside area on the Coffs Harbour Coast within walking distance to pristine swimming and surfing beaches, this well...

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

Boom or bust? '5.5 million moving into retirement'

National Seniors said that the inequalities with the retirement sector are "a big problem and it's a growing problem".

"It's a big problem and it's a growing problem."

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!