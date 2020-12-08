Council dishes out early Christmas present for locals

IN A move that is sure to extinguish all the bad memories from a forgettable 2020, Bellingen Shire Council is giving away mulch for Christmas.

The mulch is free to Bellingen shire residents from Saturday 12 December, meaning those canny Christmas shoppers will have plenty of time to wrap it and have it under the tree in time for the big day.

Because no present says ‘I love you’ quite like mulch.

The free shredded hardwood, from the large logs and stumps cleaned up after storm events, has been processed at the Raleigh waste management facility and is now ready to go back out to the community.

To get your mulch simply visit the Raleigh Waste Management Centre located on Shortcut Road during normal operating hours and enquire at the weighbridge.

Each resident can take home the equivalent of one trailer load per household per day from Saturday 12 December to 12 January 2021 or until the mulch is all taken.

Residents will be required to supply identification showing they live within the shire to gain access to the coveted mulch and you will be required to load your own vehicles. So bring a shovel.

The material is intended for domestic residents and will not be available for commercial use.

For more information please contact the Raleigh Waste Management Centre on 0436028179.

And remember, be sure to say ‘thank you very mulch’ on the way out.