28 Bruce Street, Grafton, has been sold.
Property

Council depot sale ignites leasing interests

Jenna Thompson
17th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
THE former Grafton Works Depot for the Clarence Valley Council, which was sold this week, will receive a full makeover before opening back up to leasing opportunities.

But according to Dougherty Property agent Derek Morgan, those spots are already filling fast.

"Word's gotten out already and people are already asking the new owners for a lease," he said.

"I think some have already signed!"

The 1.177 hectare property, which was sold for $650,000, comprises several service sheds and self-storage configured shedding.

Leasing opportunities inside the depot grounds are already in hot demand.
Mr Morgan said it was perfect for a range of industries wishing to rent commercial storage space.

"It's only going to be for depot-related works as it will continue trading as a depot," he said.

"For the plumbers or electricians for example, it could be a good place to store equipment and materials."

The property benefits from significant hardstand, possessing a total approximate building area of 2,225m representing 19 per cent footprint relative to total site area.

clarence property clarence valley real estate council depot dougherty property grafton grafton works depot real estate agent
Grafton Daily Examiner

